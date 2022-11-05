Barely 30 seconds into Saturday's game against rival Minnesota Duluth, and the Gophers women's hockey team already had two goals from three shots.

Not only were Catie Skaja's score at 25 seconds and Abbey Murphy's follow-up 10 seconds later the fastest goals in team history, they also set up the undefeated squad for yet another big victory.

The Gophers took down the Bulldogs 5-3 on Saturday at Ridder Arena, quite the contrast from Friday's tight contest that ended in a 3-2 overtime result for the Gophers. Sweeping Minnesota Duluth in the team's first meeting of the 2022-23 season likely feels pretty satisfying for the Gophers, given recent history.

While the Gophers ousted the Bulldogs from the WCHA Final Faceoff last season, the Bulldogs repaid that favor by barring the Gophers from the Frozen Four and ultimately making it all the way to the national championship game.

But this season is all Gophers so far. The undefeated No. 1 team improved to 9-0-1 overall and in the conference while the No. 5 Bulldogs fell to 7-5-0 (3-5-0 conference).

Prior to Skaja and Murphy's record-breaking tandem, the previous record came just two years ago when Patti Marshall and Grace Zumwinkle scored at 30 seconds and 59 seconds, respectively, against St. Cloud on February 29, 2020.

The Bulldogs, though, quickly cut the Gophers lead in half on a power play. After Ella Huber went to the box for interference, Maggie Flaherty beat the Gophers penalty kill, which had struggled allowing three goals in its past four kill attempts. That also put the Bulldogs' power play at 2-for-2 on the weekend.

But the Gophers yet again showed how their scoring can pile on just as fast. Skaja earned her second goal of the game at 7:24 In the second period, converting on the power play. Less than a minute later, Josefin Bouveng made it 4-1 after the Bulldogs turned over the puck in a dangerous spot.

Abigail Boreen contributed yet another goal a little more than halfway through the second period, ricocheting the puck off the far post and into the goal off of Bulldogs' goaltender Emma Soderberg's skate.

That ended Soderberg's afternoon, with the Bulldogs opting to put freshman Hailey MacLeod between the pipes in just her second collegiate game.

The Bulldogs nabbed their second goal at 6:26 in the third period from Mannon McMahon. And they managed a third with about 30 seconds left in the game, benefiting from some time at 6-on-4, thanks to Peyton Hemp's late penalty and pulling the goalie. Clara Van Wieren had that score, but it was the last one Gophers' goaltender Skylar Vetter allowed. Vetter ended with 23 saves as the Gophers outshot the Bulldogs 32-26.