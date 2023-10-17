GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

Home game against St. Cloud State: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: BTN

For the fans: The game is the home opener for the Gophers, who will raise their banner commemorating last season's WCHA tournament championship. Hot dogs and sodas are $2.

. . .

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: The No. 4 Gophers (4-0) could have their hands full with the 13th-ranked Huskies. Coach Brian Idalski took over the St. Cloud State program last year and quickly set a new standard, leading the Huskies (5-1) into the national rankings for the first time in 13 years. They tied the program record with 18 victories last season and have since added some intriguing transfers. The Gophers are out to a fast start, sweeping RIT and St. Thomas while outscoring them 20-1.

Watch her: It's impossible not to keep an eye on the Gophers' Abbey Murphy, who has seven goals and four assists in four games. But don't sleep on linemate Ella Huber. The center, who played club hockey with Murphy in Chicago, is right behind her longtime teammate with three goals and four assists.

Injuries: None.

Forecast: The Gophers won't overlook the Huskies after losing to them 4-1 early last season, the first time St. Cloud State had beaten the Gophers since 2010. Murphy and Huber are powering an offense that's been more potent than coach Brad Frost anticipated, but they'll face an outstanding Huskies defense led by goalie Sanni Ahola, who has three shutouts in three starts. Given that the Gophers also have three shutouts, expect a low-scoring game, with the Gophers' scoring depth giving them an edge.

. . .

