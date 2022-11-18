GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY GAMEDAY

Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. at Wisconsin

TV: Fox 9+ Saturday, BTN+ Sunday

Gophers update: The top-ranked Gophers (9-1-0, 9-0-1-1 WCHA), who were idle last weekend, are playing for the first time since in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum game at Andover on Nov. 7. The game was not considered a league contest. ... The Gophers went 3-0-1 against the Badgers last season. They won 3-2 and tied 2-2 in Madison and won 2-1 and 4-3 in Minneapolis. The Badgers were No. 1 at the time of both series. ... Grace Zumwinkle leads the Gophers with 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) and Abbey Murphy leads the team with nine goals.

Wisconsin update: The No. 3-ranked Badgers (10-2-0, 7-1-0) split a series with Minnesota Duluth in Duluth last weekend —losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday and winning 4-3 on Saturday. The Badgers have allowed only nine goals in WCHA games and 14 overall. ... Sophomore Lacey Eden and freshman Caroline Harvey lead the Badgers with 19 points. Eden, who played at Shattuck-St. Mary's, has a team-high 10 goals, while Harvey has a team-high 13 assists. Harvey, from Salem, N.H., has been the WCHA Rookie of the Month in each of the first two months this season.