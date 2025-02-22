Gophers women’s hockey team shuts out Minnesota Duluth in final regular-season game

Abbey Murphy’s first goal in seven games and Hannah Clark’s goaltending made the difference as the No. 4 Gophers women’s hockey team concluded the regular season with a 1-0 victory over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at Ridder Arena.
The Gophers clinched the third seed in the WCHA playoffs and will host Minnesota State Mankato in a first-round series.
“What a game,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I thought we really played well. Controlling play there and denying a lot of their opportunities. Their goaltender was tremendous and our goalie was great. We played the right way and came away with the win and a huge sweep going to the playoffs, and we’re excited about that.”
Murphy’s goal — with 8 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the third period — was her 25th of the season and 95th of her career. Murphy, who has 52 points this season, had just one assist in her previous six games.
Clark had 22 saves as she earned her second shutout of the season.
“Hannah has been great,” Frost said. “Yesterday [Friday], after that game, she became the first Gophers freshman goaltender to win 20 games. Today she got her 21st and hopefully she’ll get a few more. She was solid all night. She controlled rebounds with great position. She played really, really well.”
The Gophers outshot the Bulldogs 49-22 and improved to 8-0 this season when they have at least 40 shots on goal. The Gophers won the series opener 3-2 on Friday while being outshot 30-27.
The victory completed a sweep of the season series for the Gophers (25-9-1, 19-8-1 WCHA). They will be the No. 3 seed for the WCHA playoffs and will play host to No. 6 Minnesota State Mankato in a best-of-three series next weekend. Minnesota Duluth (19-13-2, 14-12-2) will be the No. 4 seed and will play host to St. Cloud State.
