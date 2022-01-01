The Gophers women's hockey team's exhibition game against the Minnesota Whitecaps on Tuesday at Ridder Arena has been canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Whitecaps organization. It will not be rescheduled.

Minnesota will start the second half of its season at 4 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 8, against the University of St. Thomas at Ridder Arena.

STAFF REPORTS