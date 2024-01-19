Gophers women's hockey coach Brad Frost will miss his team's series at Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday because of a medical situation, the university's athletic department announced Friday. Frost, who also called off Wednesday's post-practice media availability, is expected to return for the Jan. 26-27 home-and-home series against Minnesota State Mankato, the announcement said.

Associate head coach Greg May will fill in for Frost at Bemidji State. The fifth-ranked Gophers (16-5-1, 10-5-1 WCHA) are tied for third place in the WCHA standings and are coming off a series in which they lost 7-0 and 6-1 to No. 1 Ohio State.

Frost, 50, is in his 17th season with the Gophers and has led the team to four NCAA championships and seven Frozen Four appearances. He has a 488-103-41 record with Minnesota. Frost in October received a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2025-26 season.

May spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons as men's hockey coach at Augsburg, leading the Auggies to NCAA tournament appearances in both seasons. He also served as a director of operations for the Gophers men's hockey team under coach Bob Motzko in 2019-20 and 2020-21. May, a Burnsville native, was the boys hockey coach at Blake for three seasons and Farmington for two.