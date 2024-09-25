Gophers

Can Gophers women’s hockey supplant Ohio State, Wisconsin this season?

Three transfers and seven freshmen are new to a Gophers team that went 27-10-2 last season and lost a four-overtime NCAA tournament thriller to Clarkson.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 6:00PM
Abbey Murphy (18) is one of the top Gophers players returning this season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Ohio State and Wisconsin women’s hockey teams together have won the last five Frozen Fours, met each other in the last two championship games and now occupy the top two spots in this year’s preseason poll, too.

Has a reconfigured Gophers team matured and improved enough to join the party again?

“We’ve been there,” said coach Brad Frost, whose teams last won the Frozen Four in 2015 and 2016 and was runner-up to Wisconsin in 2019. “They’re really hard to win. You need a lot of things to go right. First, you need the horses, but then you need a lot of things to go right after that. But we feel like we’ve got a chance this year.”

Ten players — three transfers and seven freshmen — are new to a team that went 27-10-2, lost in overtime to Wisconsin in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals and in four unforgettable and heartbreaking overtimes to Clarkson in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Minnesota played on all season after losing PWHL-bound Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle from the season before.

The Gophers open their season Friday for a two-game series at Connecticut, which last year won both the Hockey East’s regular season and playoffs and lost to UMD in the NCAA tournament.

Minnesota does so with a roster thick with veteran forwards up front — including senior Abbey Murphy — and young but talented defense that’s anchored by prized freshman recruit Chloe Primerano, just 17 years old. She and her fellow freshman blueline partner Gracie Graham played together in high school in British Columbia.

“I love it here,” said Primerano, who’s aimed at playing for the Canadian national team. “It took a lot of thought picking a school. I thought about how great the environment is here with the coaches and the players. Also, the school is amazing. I’m going to get a good education here.”

Frost praised Primerano’s “incredible passion” for the game and calls her “incredibly gifted” with great feet, fantastic offensive ability and vision. Murphy called her “a stud” whose arrival has been long awaited.

WCHA coaches picked Primerano as their preseason Rookie of the Year.

“She’s got something special, and we’re looking forward to it,” Murphy said.

Up front, Murphy’s 33 goals in 39 games tied Wisconsin’s Kirsten Simms for most in the nation last season. Now in his 18th year as Gophers coach, Frost noted Murphy’s growth offensively and defensively, calling a “super dynamic” forward who “plays with an edge.”

Related Coverage

Gophers

U women’s hockey ousted by Clarkson in 4 OTs in NCAA quarterfinals

Gophers

Gophers women’s hockey team adds Colgate transfer Sydney Morrow

“She shoots the puck off the pass, she one-times the puck almost better than anyone I’ve seen,” Frost said. “She just cares about the team.”

Murphy up front and teammate Nelli Laitinen, a Finnish Olympian, on defense were voted by league coaches to the preseason All-WCHA team.

“The way Nelli plays, she is very quiet,” Frost said. “She just does everything really, really well, and she was voted all-WCHA, which is a big deal.”

Senior goaltender Skylar Vetter started 21 games last season with a 12-7-2 record and is back in goal, as is freshman recruit Hannah Clark, a gold medalist on Canada’s 2023 U18 World Championship team.

Frost acknowledges his team started to change its identity and style of play last season, from Gophers teams that always were skilled but not always difficult to play against.

“We have to be a team that plays fast, that swarms and is incredibly tough to play against,” Frost said. “I think we’re going to be a fast, aggressive team that hopefully has the ability to not just put the puck in the net, but keeps it out as well. We have to redefine our identity a little bit and get back to what’s successful.”

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

Gophers defense at a tipping point: Stop the run, or get trampled trying

card image

Michigan can win without passing - just ask USC - so the Gophers have a clear mission Saturday to improve their faltering run defense.

Gophers

Gophers volleyball soars with Grote playing like a superstar

card image
Gophers

No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey opens season by beating No. 9 UConn 4-1 for 500th career victory for Brad Frost

card image