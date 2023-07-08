The Gophers women's hockey team added Greg "Boom" May as associate head coach and Mitch Baker as an assistant coach on Friday.

Jess Scott, who most recently served as an interim assistant coach and as director of operations, will become a full-time assistant coach as well.

"I am excited to add these three incredible people and coaches to our staff. Each of them brings wonderful experience that will help our players and program be the best that it can be," Gophers coach Brad Frost said in a statement.

May coached the men's team at Augsburg the past two seasons, going 41-15-2 and guiding the Auggies to two NCAA Division III tournament berths — his final game this season was a 2-1, first-round loss to Wisconsin-Stevens Point in four overtimes, the second-longest game in D-III men's history. Before that, he served as director of operations for the Gophers men's team for two seasons.

May replaces Natalie Darwitz, the former Gophers standout who departed the program last month.

Baker was the girls' U19 head coach at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault for the past two seasons, winning a USA Hockey high school national championship this year.