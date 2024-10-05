It took 41 shots on goal before the Gophers women’s hockey team broke through against Boston University goalie Callie Shanahan. But the Gophers did indeed finally break through.
Gophers women’s hockey beats Boston University on Abbey Murphy’s late power-play goal
Terriers goalie Callie Shanahan made 40 saves before the Gophers broke through after a major penalty was called with 1:38 to play.
Abbey Murphy’s power-play goal with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining lifted the Gophers to a 1-0 victory over Boston University at Ridder Arena.
Murphy’s fourth goal of the season — assisted by Peyton Hemp and Josefin Bouveng — came 18 seconds into the power play. Boston University’s Riley Walsh was called for a head-contact major and a game misconduct after getting into a skirmish with Murphy. The penalty was initially called for a minor but was upgraded to a major after a Gophers challenge and a video review.
The Gophers, ranked No. 2, outshot the Terriers 41-11, as Shanahan stopped the first 40 shots she faced.
The Gophers (3-0) opened the season last weekend with a sweep at No. 9 Connecticut, outshooting the Huskies 86-23 in the series.
The Gophers and Terriers (1-1) conclude the series Sunday.
