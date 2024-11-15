The Gophers women’s cross-country team earned a berth in the NCAA Championships with a second-place finish at the Midwest Regional on Friday in Peoria, Ill.
The Gophers, who were led by junior Ali Weimer’s second-place finish, had 76 points. Oklahoma State won the 33-team meet with a score of 61.
The runner-up finish by Weimer, a junior from St. Michael-Albertville, is the best by a Gophers runner at the Midwest Regional since 2013, when Molly Kayfes finished second at the regional in Ames, Iowa.
Weimer finished the 6K course in 19 minutes, 48.85 seconds.
Three other Gophers — Emma Atkinson (11th), Isabelle Schmitz (15th) and Izzy Roemer (16th) — finished in the top 25. Erin Reidy (32nd) rounded out the Gophers’ team score.
The Gophers’ berth in the NCAA is their first since 2021 and the ninth in 12 years under coach Sarah Hopkins.
The Gophers men’s team finished 10th in the 29-team field. Aidan Jones was the top Gophers runner in the 10K race, finishing 29th.
The NCAA Championships will be Nov. 23 in Madison, Wis.
