Could this be the same team?

In Tuesday's opener the Gophers struggled mightily in a three-point loss to Jacksonville.

But, three days later, on the road in Tempa, Ariz, Jasmine Powell led the Gophers past an Arizona State team picked by many to finish in the top half of the talent-laded Pac 12 conference.

The final: Gophers 66, Arizona State 59 in overtime.

Scoreless at halftime, Powell finished with 21 points. She scored seven of the Gophers 12 overtime points, an extra session that was necessary after the Gophers had seen a 10-point lead with 8:23 left melt away.

Powell also had nine rebounds and five assists. Kadi Sissoko scored 14 points with six rebounds. Sara Scalia scored 13.

Arizona State (1-1) was led by Taya Hanson's 16 points and 15 off the bench from Jade Loville.

The Gophers managed to win despite shooting 36.1 percent, thanks to a defense that held the Sun Devils to 32.4 percent shooting

The two teams combined to miss 22 of 31 shots in a stop-and-start first quarter in which both teams struggled to get good shots. Still, Deja Winters hit a desperation three-pointer at the quarter buzzer to give the Gophers a 12-11 lead heading into the second.

Taya Hanson's six points led the Sun Devils in the second quarter, which ended with Arizona State leading 27-24.

Again, the Gophers had trouble getting good shots, hitting them when they were available, and holding onto the ball. The Gophers shot 4-for-15 with five turnovers in the second quarter. They led 22-21 when Sissoko drive for a score with 4:21 left in the half. But the Gophers were held without a field goal over the rest of the half. Still, they were within three when the quarter ended because of strong defense.

Gadiva Hubbard's two free throws at the end of the second quarter were the first two points in a 17-2 run that lasted nearly 6 minutes into the third quarter. Sissoko had six points and Powell five in the run, wuich put the Gophers up 39-29 on Scalia's drive with 4:28 left in the quarter.

The Sun Devils cut that lead to four twice in the quarter, before Sissoko drive for a score at the quarter buzzer to put the Gophers up 46-40 entering the fourth. Powell (10) and Sissoko (8) scored 18 of the team's 22 third-quarter points.

The Gophers led by 10 points with 8:23 left in the game after Scalia drove for a score. But Minnesota was out-scored 14-4 over the rest of regulation, forcing overtime.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.