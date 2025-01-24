The Gophers broke a four-game losing streak to the Badgers — the only conference opponent the Gophers will face twice this season — with a 59-50 victory in Madison on Dec. 31. In that game the Gophers hit nine of 17 shots and four of eight threes while jumping out to a 23-4 lead after a quarter, but shot just 35% the rest of the way while being outscored by 10 points. For the Badgers (10-9 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) it is the only conference loss by less than 10 points.