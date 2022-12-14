Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Led by the backcourt of Katie Borowicz and Mara Braun, the Gophers women's basketball team beat Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75-59 Wednesday in a matinee at Williams Arena.

It was the Gophers' "Field Trip Day,'' which meant the crowd included a very vocal contingent of children.

They watched the Gophers (7-5) finally break open a tight game with a game-turning run at the end of the third quarter.

Braun finished with 21 points and Borowicz had 17 points and seven assists for the Gophers, who won their second straight despite being beat up on the boards by the bigger Panthers (3-7).

Milwaukee out-rebounded the Gophers 42-31 and had 14 offensive rebounds.

It wasn't until the final 3:22 of the third quarter that the Gophers finally started taking control of the game.

Milwaukee had scored four straight to pull within 40-39 on two free throws by Kendall Nead. But then the Gophers got going. Braun hit two three-pointers and Borowicz hit four free throws in a 16-5 run over the rest of the quarter to go up by 12 entering the fourth.

Center Rose Micheaux had 12 points and six rebounds. Mallory Heyer scored 10.

Milwaukee got 18 points from Nead and 10 from Emma Wittmershaus.

The Gophers are now off until Dec. 22, when they'll face Eastern Illinois at Williams Arena.