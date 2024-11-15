“What we’ve learned so far is, we have the ability to defend in different ways than we did last year,” Plitzuweit said. “We have the ability to finish plays at a high level; we can get offensive, defensive rebounds, take charges. Do those kinds of things finishing plays. Obviously, we’re deeper than we were last year. What we have to do is figure out, how do we get it all connected? Because we haven’t really done that, all the way through, in all four quarters, yet.”