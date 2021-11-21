It took nearly a full half of basketball, but the Gophers finally found their rhythm – especially on defense – in a 70-63 victory over Syracuse in a second-round game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Down four early in the third quarter, the Gophers finished it on a 24-12 run to take the lead for good. The Gophers (4-2) will play in the fifth place game Monday at 4 p.m.

Kadi Sissoko had perhaps her best game in a Gophers uniform, and it came against the team she started her college career with. She played with Syracuse for a season before transferring to Minnesota. She scored 23 points with 13 rebounds, scoring nine of those points in the third quarter.

Deja Winters, getting her first start – in place of Gadiva Hubbard – scored 16, with eight coming in the decisive third quarter. Sara Scalia hit five of 11 three-pointers and scored 17 points. Point guard Jasmine Powell had 10 assists to go with seven points. Center Bailey Helgren had 13 rebounds.

Syracuse was led byChristianna Carr, who scored 18. Chrislyn Carr scored 16.

The Gophers held Syracuse (2-3) to 32 second-half points on 10-for-34 shooting. And they needed it; after scoring 27 points in the third quarter, the Gophers managed just 13 in the fourth.

The Gophers got off to a strong start, opening the game 8-2, and held on for a 17-14 lead after a quarter.

But the Syracuse 2-3 confused the Gophers in the second quarter, during which they hit just three of 12 shots and turned the ball over five times. They managed just 12 points and trailed 31-29 at the half.

The Gophers quickly fell behind 36-32 early in the third quarter. But then the Gophers offense clicked into gear, and Minnesota ended the quarter on a 24-12 run.

The Gophers shot 9-for-20 in the quarter. Sissoko scored nine of those 27 points, Winters 8.

