It was a pretty nice way for a large group of seniors to play in their final home game in Williams Arena.

The Gophers women's basketball team beat Illinois 87-54 Thursday night, a game during which five seniors or graduate players were honored:

Gadiva Hubbard, Deja Winters, Bailey Helgren, Kayla Mershon and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich.

And in a nearly wire-to-wire victory over the last-place Illini (6-18, 1-12 Big Ten), every one of those players played well. Indeed, this game was filled with senior moments:

Hubbard scored a season-high 22 points, making six of 12 three-pointers. Winters (12) and Bagwell-Katalinich (11) were also in double figures. Helgren had four rebounds, a team-high five assists and three blocks to go with six points. Mershon had a team-high eight rebounds and four points.

Sara Scalia (17 points) and Kadi Sissoko (13) were also in double figures.

The Gophers shot better than 50% while holding Illinois to 20-for-64 shooting. Minnesota made 12 of 28 threes (42.9%) while the Illini went 5-for-20.

Adalia McKenzie and Aaliyah Nye each had 14 for Illinois.

The Gophers led by 13 points after a quarter, by 17 at the half and by 21 entering the fourth quarter.

Whether the Gophers get a first-round bye in next week's Big Ten Conference tournament will be decided Sunday. The bottom four teams play on Wednesday, the first day of the tournament. The Gophers (13-16 overall) are in 10th place at 6-11 in the Big Ten, a game ahead of Penn State. But the Gophers finish the regular season at Penn State on Sunday in the only game between the two teams this season. So the winner will get the first-round bye.

The Gophers got off to a very nice start. Illinois had an early 3-2 lead before the Gophers went on an 11-0 run — one that included two threes by Scalia and a three-point play by Bagwell-Katalinich — to take a 13-3 lead. That 11-0 run turned into a 18-2 run, and a 20-5 lead on Scalia's third three-pointer of the quarter before the Illini managed just their third field goal of the game to end the quarter with the Gophers up 20-7. Scalia had nine of those points, Sissoko four.

When the Gophers opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run on baskets by Winters, Helgren and Bagwell-Katalinich to go up 19, it looked like the Gophers were about to run away with this one. But, out of a timeout, the Illinois outscored the Gophers 13-5 over the next six-plus minutes to draw within 31-20 on two free throws by McKenzie with 2:09 left.

But the Gophers rediscovered their range. Bagwell-Katalinich scored, Winters stole the ball and scored. And, after an Illinois three, Winters fed Kayla Mershon for a layup. Moments later Mershon rebounded a missed shot and fed Scalia for her fourth three of the game, putting the Gophers up 40-23 at the half.

The Gophers struggled with their shot for much of the third quarter. But again they finished the quarter strong. Minnesota ended the third on an 11-5 run, getting baskets from four players in the process — to extend their lead to 61-41 entering the third.