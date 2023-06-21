It hasn't taken new Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit long to put her stamp on the program by adding pieces on the recruiting trail.
Plitzuweit landed Wilmot (Wis.) senior guard McKenna Johnson this week after beating out teams such as Marquette, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Arkansas.
The 5-10 Johnson averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to earn all-state honors as a junior last season.
After leaving West Virginia to take over the Gophers job, Plitzuweit has picked up three players from Wisconsin, including current freshmen Ayianna Johnson and Grace Grocholski.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Trevor Williams outduels Miles Mikolas in rain as the Nationals cool off the Cardinals, 3-0
Trevor Williams outpitched Miles Mikolas in steady rain, CJ Abrams went 3 for 3 with a homer and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday to end a five-game skid.
Sports
Bregman has 3 hits to help Houston Astros outlast New York Mets 10-8 to win 3-game series
Alex Bregman had three hits and Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick hit two-run homers to help the Houston Astros outlast the New York Mets 10-8 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.
Sports
Gallen goes 7 strong innings and picks up his 9th win as Diamondbacks down Brewers 5-1
Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Wednesday.
Gophers
Wisconsin native McKenna Johnson commits to Gophers women's basketball
Johnson is one of three players from Wisconsin who have joined the Gophers since Dawn Plitzuweit took over as coach.
Gophers
Battle is gone, but U basketball coach focused on players still here
"All of those guys could've left," Ben Johnson said Wednesday. "All of those guys had the option. But each player looks at it differently."