It hasn't taken new Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit long to put her stamp on the program by adding pieces on the recruiting trail.

Plitzuweit landed Wilmot (Wis.) senior guard McKenna Johnson this week after beating out teams such as Marquette, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Arkansas.

The 5-10 Johnson averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to earn all-state honors as a junior last season.

After leaving West Virginia to take over the Gophers job, Plitzuweit has picked up three players from Wisconsin, including current freshmen Ayianna Johnson and Grace Grocholski.