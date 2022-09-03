Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced that Melissa Maines has been promoted to the team's general manager.
Maines is entering her fifth season with the program and had been serving as director of basketball operations, looking after the team's daily organization. In her new role, she will oversee all off-court aspects of the program.
Etc.
- St. Thomas junior Colton Halla (19 minutes, 34.1 seconds) and Gophers senior Anastasia Korzenowski (18.53.5) won the men's and women's cross-country races at the Oz Memorial, a meet between the Gophers, St. Thomas and Drake on Friday night at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The Gophers won both team events.
- Jasi Acharya made a short birdie putt on the second playoff hole and beat six-time champion Leigh Klasse to win her fourth consecutive Minnesota Golf Association Women's Mid-Amateur Championship on Thursday at Indian Hills Golf Club in Stillwater. On the men's side, Trent Peterson shot 65 and rolled to a seven-stroke victory to win the tournament for the third time in a row.
- The NSIC hired Jason Smith as the coordinator of softball umpires. He works with the Minnesota Elite Umpires group and serves in the same role for the MIAC.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Giants rout Phillies 13-1, snap seven-game losing streak
Joc Pederson homered and drove in five runs, Alex Cobb struck out seven in seven scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 on Friday night.
Sports
TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era
Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night.
Sports
Sky to visit Sun Sunday
Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)
Sports
Seattle Storm to face the Las Vegas Aces Sunday
Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference)
Sports
McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels
Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.