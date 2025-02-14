Thursday night at Ohio State, the Gophers women’s basketball team showed grit, resiliency, competitiveness, heart.
Gophers women’s basketball team pushes No. 10 Ohio State to overtime before losing
The Gophers' 13-1 run at the end of regulation tied it, but they were unable to end their string of losses to ranked teams, now at 32.
But, in heartbreaking fashion, the Gophers are still looking for their signature win.
Playing at No. 10 Ohio State, down by 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Gophers finished with a 13-1 run, forcing overtime on Grace Grocholski’s three-pointer from well above the top of the key with 8.9 seconds left in regulation.
But Cotie McMahon scored four of her 25 points in the extra session, leading the Buckeyes to an 87-84 victory.
It was an amazing finish, with Tori McKinney hitting two straight baskets and Grocholski hitting her three to tie the game.
The teams traded points to start the overtime until Sophie Hart scored with 1:47 left to tie it 80-80.
But the Buckeyes finished stronger.
The Gophers were down four when Mallory Heyer hit a three-pointer with 33 seconds left to make it a one-point game. But Elsa Lemmila scored with 18 seconds left.
With 13 seconds left, Amaya Battle was fouled and made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game.
That’s as close as the Gophers got. At the other end Chance Gray hit one of two free throws with 5.6 seconds left. The Gophers got the ball to Annika Stewart, whose three-pointer was blocked as time expired.
Minnesota (19-7) fell to 7-7 in Big Ten play while losing its 32nd straight game to a team ranked in the Top 25. The Gophers are 0-11 in such games under coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
The Gophers had five players in double figures. Hart scored 21, Battle 17, Stewart 12, McKinney and Heyer 10.
Ohio State was led by McMahon’s 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Ava Watson had 16.
The difference in the game might have been Ohio State building a 30-23 edge on points off turnovers, taking advantage of Minnesota’s season-high 21 turnovers.
Still, the Gophers wouldn’t go away.
The game seemed over when they fell behind by 14 in the fourth quarter.
But the Gophers mounted a furious comeback. They outscored the Buckeyes 17-3 over the final five minutes of regulation.
Ohio State (21-3, 10-3) Shot 50 percent in bouncing back from a two-game losing streak — to UCLA and USC.
