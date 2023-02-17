GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Saturday: 2 p.m. at Northwestern * BTN+, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (10-16 overall, 3-12 Big Ten) is coming off a 95-92 victory over Nebraska, one that broke a six-game losing streak. It was the most points the Gophers have scored in regulation in a conference game this season and, by 10 points, the most Nebraska has given up in a game this season. The Gophers had a season-low nine turnovers. G Mara Braun had perhaps her best game of the season, scoring 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting, making three of four three-pointers and seven of eight free throws. She has scored in double figures in five straight games, one of five players in double figures. C Rose Micheaux had 16 points. G Katie Borowicz had a 15-point, six-assist, zero-turnover game vs. the Huskers.

Northwestern update: The Wildcats (8-18, 1-14) notched their only conference victory at Wisconsin. Their 14 conference losses have come by an average of 16.2 points. Northwestern is last in the Big Ten in scoring (63.7), overall shooting percentage (38.2) and three-point shooting percentage (26.2). Two Northwestern players average in double figures: Sophomore F Caileigh Walsh (11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds) and senior wing Sydney Wood (10.6, 5.0).