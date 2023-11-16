Looking for an indication the Gophers women's basketball team has taken a step forward? Consider:

A year ago Minnesota went up to Fargo, N.D., for a nonconference game against the North Dakota State Bison.

And lost.

Wednesday at Williams Arena was the rematch, and it was never really close. The Gophers opened the game 12-3, opened the second quarter 9-2, held a 22-point lead at halftime and cruised to a 75-53 victory.

The Gophers (3-0) got a career-high 20 points and nine assists from Amaya Battle. Mallory Heyer had 12 points and 12 rebounds for her sixth career double-double. Mara Braun scored 13.

The Gophers — who play host to eighth-ranked Connecticut on Sunday — soundly beat a team with legitimate Summit League title aspirations.

This time there was little drama for Minnesota, which held the Bison (1-2) to 31.6% shooting while forcing 23 turnovers on a night when there was balance on offense and intensity on defense.

With six players scoring, the Gophers led 18-12 after a quarter. That lead would have been bigger had Minnesota not missed a couple of free throws.

Leading the way was Battle, who scored six points on 2-for-3 shooting. The Gophers led 14-5 midway through the quarter, but the Bison — who shot only 37.5% while turning the ball over seven times — finished the quarter on a 7-4 run.

But the Gophers grabbed a hold of the game in the second quarter, which started with a 9-2 Minnesota run and included a 13-0 run that put Minnesota up 34-14 on Battle's pull-up jumper with 3:58 left in the half. The Gophers made eight of 13 shots in the quarter while holding the Bison to 3-for-12 shooting and forcing six North Dakota State turnovers.

The second half was far less scintillating. The Gophers shot a little worse, the Bison a little better. Still the Gophers maintained their lead.

Eight Minnesota players scored in the game. Janay Sanders had eight points. Nia Holloway was efficient, scoring seven points with five rebounds and three steals in 13 minutes. Freshman Grace Grocholski also scored seven.

North Dakota was led by Grand Rapids native Heaven Hamling, who scored 12 points.