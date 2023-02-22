GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Wednesday: 6 p.m. at Michigan State • BTN+, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (10-17 overall, 3-13 Big Ten) is looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss at last-place Northwestern. The Gophers have dropped their last nine games in East Lansing, Mich. Once again the key will be ball control. The Spartans use a variety of presses trying to force turnovers and get easy baskets. Northwestern turned 25 Gophers turnovers into 28 points. Freshman G Mara Braun has scored in double figures in eight of her last nine games. In her last six, she has averaged 16.4 points, shot 45.7% overall and made 16 of 35 three-pointers. C Rose Micheaux has scored in double figures just once in four games after doing so in 12 of the previous 13. G Katie Borowicz has made eight of 13 shots overall and six of 11 three-pointers in her last two games.

Michigan State update: The Spartans (13-13, 5-10) are coming off a competitive five-point loss at red-hot Maryland Saturday. Michigan State is 10-6 at home overall this season, 3-5 in conference play. The Spartans are first in the Big Ten in offensive rebounds (13.8), just ahead of the Gophers (13.6) and average 21.5 points off turnovers per game. Only two Spartans players average in double figures in scoring — graduate student G Kamaria McDaniel (13.7) and F Matilda Ekh (12.4). But seven players average 7.3 points or more. G DeeDee Hageman averages 8.2 points and is fifth in the Big Ten with 5.0 assists per game.