GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Sunday, 2 p.m. vs. Presbyterian * Streamed: BTN+ Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers lost for the first time this season Thursday at North Dakota State in a game leading scorer, G Mara Braun, missed with an injured left foot. Braun is scheduled to be re-examined before Sunday's game to see if she'll be able to play. Without her, the Gophers lost to a North Dakota State team that picked up just the third victory against a Power Five conference team in program history. The Gophers have shot below 40% in each of the last two games. In a 101-99 victory over Lehigh last Sunday, they made up for it by crashing the offensive boards and scoring 25 second-chance points. Braun is averaging 27.5 points in two games. G Katie Borowicz is second on the team in scoring (13.0). G Amaya Battle is third in scoring (12.7), second in rebounds (7.3) and first in assists (5.0). C Rose Micheaux is averaging 12.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. The Gophers had just 11 assists in Thursday's loss, an indication of a lack of ball movement coach Lindsay Whalen said she would address.

Presbyterian update: The Blue Hose bring a 2-1 record to Minnesota for a weekend here in which they will play two games in two days. Presbyterian plays at St. Thomas on Saturday night, then comes back to play the Gophers on Sunday afternoon. Presbyterian coach Alaura Sharp is a former Farmington High School star. One of her players — sophomore guard Paige Kindseth — is also from Farmington. The Blue Hose are led by G Mara Neira (16.0 points per game), 6-3 C Bryanna Brady (13.3) and G Aubrie Kierscht (10.0).