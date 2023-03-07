Gophers freshman Mara Braun has decided to stay at Minnesota.

Braun, the Gophers women's basketball team's leading scorer as a freshman in the 2022-23, was part of former coach Lindsay Whalen's highly-rated 2022 recruiting class.

Braun said the news Whalen would be replaced as coach was difficult. "Well, it's disappointing,'' Braun said Tuesday. "Nobody wants to lose their coach. That was hard. But I had to decide what's best for me. I believed I wanted to finish what I came here to do.''

Other members of that recruiting class — Mallory Heyer, Amaya Battle and Nia Holloway — have yet to announce their decision. Braun said Whalen had urged her players to stay with the program.

Braun appeared in 29 games. She scored in double figures in 22 of those, scoring 20 points or more eight times.

"Lindsay was a big part of us coming here,'' Braun said. "She had a big impact on our lives already, playing for her for a year. But the main thing is I came to Minnesota to try to find success here again. To win, like Lindsay did [as a player]."

And the other freshmen on the team?

"I can't speak for the rest of them,'' Braun said. "The real decision is up to them. I decided I wanted to stay. Whoever else stays, it will be awesome. But it's up to them.''