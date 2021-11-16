From the moment training camp started, Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen was focused on defense.

Yes, the plays were installed, offense was practiced. But, one look at the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season told Whalen that the most important step to improve the team came on the defensive end.

Last season, the Gophers scored an average of 68.7 points. That was middle-of-the-pack in the talented Big Ten Conference.

But defense? They allowed 78.7 points per game. Opponents shot 46.3% against Minnesota, putting the Gophers last in the conference in that stat.

"This is something we've harped on, every day,'' Whalen said after Tuesday's practice at Williams Arena. The Gophers, who have won two straight after a season-opening loss to Jacksonville, host American University Wednesday night.

Whalen credited associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis, the team's defensive coordinator, for the work she's done, and the buy-in from the players.

This season, Gophers opponents are scoring 53.3 points a game and shooting 32.4%. In Sunday's 48-32 victory over George Washington, the Colonials shot 19.1%, the lowest by a Gophers opponent ever. In back-to-back wins at Arizona State (in overtime) and against George Washington, the Gophers held the two teams to 34-for-124 shooting overall (27.4%) and 5-for-33 on threes (15.2).

This is all good. But now the Gophers offense has to catch up.

The 48 points the Gophers scored against GW was the second-lowest under Whalen. In three games, the Gophers are averaging 60 points scored, shooting 34.2% (compared to 40.2 last year) overall and 30.1% on threes (32.7).

The Gophers worked extensively on the offense in practice Tuesday. Whalen feels the team has become too pick-and-roll heavy, so more motion sets have been installed.

A team that has shot an average of nearly 25 threes a game might need to shoot fewer, at least in the short term, as the coaching staff stresses the need to get into the paint more, either for finishes at the rim or for kick-outs.

"We have to move the ball more,'' point guard Jasmine Powell said. "We have to get into the paint, get paint touches. When we do that, we're successful.''

Whalen said she likes a lot of the shots her team is getting, and that some of those will start to fall. But there need to be fewer difficult, contested shots taken. And that means more ball movement. A large number of returning players helps, but the Gophers are still integrating grad transfers Bailey Helgren (center) and Deja Winters (guard) into the mix.

The return of Kadi Sissoko will help, too. She had nine points and nine rebounds in nine minutes Sunday before leaving the game early in the second quarter after taking an elbow to the face.