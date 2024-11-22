Rosemount girls basketball standout Amisha Ramlall burst on to the recruiting scene last season as a freshman — and colleges quickly took notice.
Gophers women’s basketball lands top in-state recruit Amisha Ramlall for 2027
Rosemount sophomore picks Minnesota over other Big Ten schools Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin and the Big 12′s Kansas.
An offer from one school in particular immediately jumped to the forefront. It also fulfilled her dream.
The 5-11 sophomore shooting guard and third-ranked player in the state for the Class of 2027 per Prep Girls Hoops, selected Minnesota as her future destination Thursday night during “Meet The Lady Irish Night” at Rosemount High School.
“When you know, you know,” Ramlall said about making her decision early. “When I was growing up, Minnesota was always my dream school.”
Ramlall selected the Gophers over other Big Ten schools Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin and the Big 12′s Kansas. Colorado State and University of St. Thomas also figured in the mix of 10 early offers.
“When the Gophers offered me, they had everything I wanted … a great coaching staff, school and academics,” said Ramlall, who plans on earning a degree in the medical field, possibly sports related.
Ramlall is also a big fan of Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who is in her second season at the helm of the program.
“She deeply cares about her players, not just on the court but off it, too,” Ramlall said. “She is down to earth and really passionate about the game.”
Earlier this month, Plitzuweit got a commitment Tori Oehrlein, a 5-11 junior guard at Crosby-Ironton and the state’s second-highest-rated girls basketball recruit in the Class of 2026.
Irish coach Chris Orr is elated with Ramlall’s selection.
“I absolutely love it,” Orr said. “It’s a great fit for her. To be able to live out a long-time dream is something special.”
Ramlall averaged 17.7 points per game for the Irish during their 23-8 season a year ago. She shot 50% from the floor, including 44% from three-point range, and is an 84% free-throw shooter. The three-point specialist is currently working hard on becoming more versatile, including improving her mid-range jump shot and getting to the basket.
“I have to continue to grow my game,” Ramlall said. “I have to be able to score at all three levels.”
Ramlall helped the Irish reach their third Class 4A state tournament appearance in the past four years last season. The team finished sixth in the eight-team field.
“My freshman year was a breakout season,” Ramlall said. “I took on a bigger role on the team.”
The Irish open the 2024-2025 campaign rated No. 9 in 4A, according to the Minnesota Basketball News rankings.
“Her game blew up last year and will continue to grow,” said Orr of his sophomore guard. “We will be leaning on Amisha for leadership this year after graduating six seniors. She will be up for the challenge and so will our very young team.”
