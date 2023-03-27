Not long after Dawn Plitzuweit moved from West Virginia to Minnesota to coach the Gophers women's basketball team, it appears she has lured a top-100 recruit to do the same.

Wisconsin wing Grace Grocholski, who had committed to play for Plitzuweit at West Virginia, has decided to follow her coach to Minnesota, announcing her decision on Twitter on Sunday.

"Third time's the charm," she posted. "I'm happy to announce that I will be attending the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career. Once again, I want to thank my family, my high school and AAU coaches, and my teammates. After a long recruiting journey, Go Gophers."

The 5-10 Grocholski, a star at Kettle Moraine High School, was named the top wing in the state by the Wisconsin Sports Network.

Ranked No. 98 in the 2023 recruiting class by ESPN, Grocholski led Kettle Moraine to consecutive Wisconsin big-school state titles in her final two seasons there. She finished her career with 2,294 points, 13th most in Wisconsin prep history. As a senior she averaged 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals. She shot 51.9% overall and 44% from three-point range and had 13 double-doubles for the 28-1 Lasers.

The reason Grocholski said the third time was the charm? She initially chose Arizona State as her college destination, only to change her mind when longtime Sun Devils coach Charli Turner Thorne retired, choosing West Virginia instead. She announced on Twitter a few days ago another change of heart after Plitzuweit left West Virginia.