Through the first seven games of the Gophers women’s basketball season, Grace Grocholski made just eight of 39 three-point attempts.
Gophers women’s basketball improves to 10-0 with 90-44 rout of North Florida
Grace Grocholski made five three-pointers in 18 minutes as the Gophers went to their bench early against the overmatched Ospreys.
This could not last.
As a freshman last season, Grocholski shot nearly 35% from behind the arc. She hit more three-pointers (79) than anybody else on the team. Eventually, they would start falling.
And they have.
The Gophers improved to 10-0 with a 90-44 victory against overmatched North Florida on Tuesday, remaining perfect with Sunday’s Big Ten opener at 25th-ranked Nebraska looming.
This was a wire-to-wire victory. The Gophers started with a 33-6 first quarter against the Ospreys (2-7) before coach Dawn Plitzuweit started going deep into the bench. Three players were in double figures by halftime, four of five starters and six players overall finished the game with 11 or more points.
Sophie Hart (12) hit all six of her shots. Tori McKinney (12) hit four of five. Amaya Battle (11) had four assists, a block and a career-high six steals. Annika Stewart (15) and Taylor Woodson (11) were both in double figures off the bench.
Grocholski? She had nine points after the first quarter and 12 at the half before the one-sided nature of the game cut into her playing time. She ended up scoring all 15 of her points in 18 minutes of court time.
But she made five of nine three-pointers, continuing the roll she got started on in two games at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans last week.
In her past three games, Grocholski has hit 12 of 27 threes (44%).
This is important for a team that will need her range without the injured Mara Braun.
The Gophers had a 20-9 edge on points off turnovers, 12-4 on second-chance points, 40-16 off the bench.
The Ospreys shot just 28.6% from the floor, the seventh Gophers opponent in 10 games to shoot less than 40% and the third in four games to shoot under 30%. Minnesota has held opponents under 50 points in four consecutive games.
It was the Gophers’ most one-sided victory of the season and their third victory by 40 or more points.
By the time the first quarter had ended with a buzzer-beating three by Battle, the Gophers had a 33-6 lead, six players had scored — four with five or more points — and the Gophers had a combined 15-0 lead in points off turnover and second-chance points.
And if the Gophers’ scoring pace slowed a bit in the second quarter — the Gophers still pushed the lead to 52-18 at the half and three players — Grocholski, Stewart and Hart — were all in double figures.
A lineup almost exclusively made up of reserves was out-scored 16-15 in the third, but Maggie Czinano’s three-pointer at the quarter buzzer had the Gophers up 67-34 entering the fourth.
