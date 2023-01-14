Amaya Battle won't use youth as an excuse. Not anymore.

After the Gophers women's basketball team finished practice Saturday at Williams Arena — their final prep for Sunday's game with 24th-ranked Illinois — Battle was talking about what needed to happen for the Gophers to break their four-game losing streak, particularly from the guards.

Her answer: play better, cut down on turnovers, play for each other.

"Everybody says experience," said Battle, one of four freshmen who have started most of the season, along with Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer and Katie Borowicz. "But I think we've had enough experience to get a feel for what we're going to see. We need to translate that into our game and grow."

Given their depth at guard, many thought the Gophers' biggest question would be the frontcourt. But, during the most recent streak of losses, center Rose Micheaux has averaged 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, shooting nearly 54%. Forward Heyer has shot 45.7% while averaging 13.8 points and 8.8 rebounds. The two players have combined for three double-doubles in the past four games.

Thursday against Rutgers, Micheaux and Heyer combined to score 35 points on 14-for-24 shooting. The rest of the team shot 7-for-35.

The common denominator in recent games has been struggling guard play. Battle, Braun and Borowicz have been regular starters in coach Lindsay Whalen's three-guard lineup. During the four-game losing streak, they have combined to shoot 35%, with 38 assists and 47 turnovers.

"We need to take care of the ball, that's the main thing," Braun said. "That's getting us out of rhythm, especially early on."

Said Battle: "As guards we're the ones who have to step it up. We're the ones who have the ball in our hands most of the time. We're the ones who have been turning it over."

Battle had strong games against Ohio State and Wisconsin before struggling with her shot, going 1-for-7 vs. Rutgers. Borowicz and Braun have struggled with their shots of late, with Braun shooting 28.9% and Borowicz 30.8% in the past four.

For Braun, it has been a frustrating stretch. She is the team's leading scorer (16.1). But, after averaging 19 points over the first 11 games, she has averaged 9.6 over the past five.

"I knew, coming in, there were going to be some lumps freshman year," Braun said. "Everyone said it. But you don't fully believe it until you go through it. Right now I'm dealing with that. But I'm approaching every game like a new opportunity."

For someone like Braun, a star at Wayzata, this is new territory. "You have to learn how to push through adversity like this," she said. "So that's what I'm doing right now, finding new ways to clear my mindset and getting extra reps in. It's just gaining back my confidence."

Whalen said the coaching staff is looking at ways to get the guards better looks. She said she has considered altering the lineup or rotations.

"It's something we continue to look at, when you have a few that haven't gone your way," she said. "You continue to figure out what's best for the group.'

More than anything it's just continuing to work.

"We understand that, hey, these are really good players," Whalen said. "We need to get a couple to go, get some confidence going."