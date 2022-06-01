The Gophers women's basketball team has added another player in graduate transfer Isabelle Gradwell.

Gradwell is a 6-1 wing from Marshalltown, Iowa, who played four seasons at Cleveland State. She appeared in 115 games there, starting 53 of them. As a senior in the 2021-22 season she appeared in 30 games, started 28 and averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assist.

Gradwell adds depth to the team at the stretch four position, and she will likely be the last scholarship player added to the Gophers roster this year.

"Isabelle has the unique ability to play several positions and has a great outside shot,'' coach Lindsay Whalen said in a release.

The current roster stands at 11. Here's how that roster breaks down: