GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Wednesday: 7 p.m. vs. Nebraska • BTN+, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (9-16 overall, 2-12 Big Ten) have lost six in a row, the most recent a 76-70 overtime loss to Wisconsin on Saturday in Williams Arena. Freshman F Mallory Heyer is coming off a career day against the Badgers. She hit five of seven three-pointers, scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds. She scored 19 of Minnesota's 22 points after the third quarter. The 15 rebounds were the most by a freshman in the Big Ten this season. Freshman G Mara Braun has scored in double figures in six of seven games. Freshman G Amaya Battle had a 10-point, 10-assist double-double vs. Wisconsin, the first points-assist double-double on the team since 2019. She became the team's career freshman assists leader in the game.

Nebraska update: The Huskers (14-11, 6-8) are clinging to their NCAA tournament hopes despite back-to-back losses to Illinois and Michigan. In his latest bracket prediction, ESPN's Charlie Crème has Nebraska as one of the last four teams in the tournament. That makes this game very important, considering the Huskers face Iowa on Saturday, then play at Illinois. The Huskers are third in the Big Ten in points allowed (64.2) and opponent's field-goal percentage (38.5). They are second in threes made (207) and second behind the Gophers in rebounding. Junior G Jaz Shelley leads Nebraska in scoring (12.6). Of the four Minnesotans on the roster, G Sam Haiby (Moorhead) — back from a knee injury that threatened her entire season — has scored in double figures for five consecutive games. She has averaged 16.6 points vs. the Gophers in seven career games. Annika Stewart was a teammate of Gophers guard Mara Braun at Wayzata for two years. Stewart is averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.