In the first half of the Gophers women's basketball game at Rutgers Thursday, the Minnesota offense hummed. In the second half it appeared close to breaking down at times.

But the defense was always there.

The result: Minnesota (8-7 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference) got their first conference victory of the season – and their first ever in Piscataway, N.J. – 62-49.

The Gophers won with head coach Lindsay Whalen back home in Minnesota recovering from having her appendix removed earlier in the week. Associate head coach Carley Thibault-DuDonis coached the team in her place.

Jasmine Powell led the way with 19 points. Kadi Sissoko had 11, Sara Scalia had 10.

It was Sissoko who helped secure the win. Scoreless through three quarters, she scored six straight points for Minnesota, the last two on two free throws with 3:33 left that put the Gophers up 10.

The Gophers shot 50 percent in the first half while scoring 38 points. But they shot just 29.2 percent while scoring 24 in the second half.

But the Gophers defense was solid throughout, holding the Scarlet Knights (7-9, 0-4) to 20-for-61 shooting. Rutgers was led by Linnea Dickson (17 points) and Osh Brown (13).

The Gophers got off to the good start they've been looking for, opening the game by scoring the first seven points and holding an eight-point lead before Rutgers closed the quarter 8-2 to pull within 17-15.

But the Gophers were on, start to finish, in a 21-12 second quarter led by Powell.

With Powell hitting all three of her shots, her only three and all five of her free throws – including three with 0.6 seconds left in the half – she scored 12 of her team's 21 points. The Gophers, up by as many as 14, led 38-27 at the break.

That 11-point lead was down to 48-41 after three, with the Gophers suddenly going cold. Minnesota made just three of 13 shots in the third, one of five three-pointers. And while Rutgers didn't do a whole lot better, the Scarlet Knights were able to trim the Gophers' lead to 48-41 entering the fourth.

