ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Gophers women's basketball players posed for pictures cheering on their counterparts on the men's side watching their big win at Michigan the night before.

Trying to pull of an even bigger upset Sunday afternoon, Lindsay Whalen's Gophers lead the No. 13 Wolverines by four points at halftime, but they weren't able to maintain the momentum in a 73-61 loss in Ann Arbor.

The Gophers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten), who finished with 21 turnovers, haven't won a road game against a ranked opponent since defeating perennial national power Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. in 2015.

Whalen, who took over her alma mater in 2018, was named a WNBA All-Star and won a title with the Minnesota Lynx that season. Now she was on the Crisler Center sidelines trying to coach the Gophers to their first Big Ten win this season.

Jasmine Powell, who was sidelined with an injury for the 70-67 loss last Monday against Nebraska at Williams Arena, made an immediate impact in her return Sunday with 13 of her 19 points in the first half.

The speedy 5-6 junior point guard nailed a step-back 30-foot three-pointer beating the buzzer for a 33-29 Gophers halftime lead.

What a difference between quarters for the Gophers, who trailed 14-4 in the opening period after starting the game sloppy with seven turnovers. They used a 7-0 run to take control after trailing 17-11 going into the second quarter.

The Gophers let it fly from beyond the arc more than any Big Ten team, also ranking third in the conference with 8.1 three-pointers made per game coming into Sunday. They weren't able to get enough shots to fall from long distance to stave off Michigan.

Not nearly relying on as much outside shooting, the Wolverines (10-1, 2-0) eventually got their All-America forward Naz Hillmon going after a slow start. The 6-2 senior forward had 21 points in Michigan's 93-81 Big Ten-opening win against Wisconsin on Thursday. She finished with 25 points Sunday.

Getting a more balanced offensive attack with a consistent inside presence has been needed for Whalen's team this year. A bright spot last Monday was junior forward Kadi Sissoko's career-high 25 points against Nebraska.

Sissoko and freshman Alanna "Rose" Micheaux, a Michigan native who got her first career start Sunday, had a tough task with trying to match the impact of Michigan's frontcourt star.

Gadiva Hubbard's three-pointer gave the Gophers a 36-29 lead at the start of the third quarter, but the Wolverines used a 15-2 run to pull ahead, including nine points from Hillmon.

The Wolverines, who only lost to No. 10 Louisville this season, led just 46-42 heading into the final period, but they stretched their advantage by clamping down defensively on Powell.

The Gophers pulled within 60-53 on a Deja Winters' three-pointer at the 6:05 mark. But a 9-0 run gave Michigan enough cushion to avenge the loss to Minnesota on the men's side on Saturday night.

Falling to 0-2 in Big Ten play, the Gophers will have to figure out how to get Sissoko back on track after she finished with three points on 1-for-4 shooting.