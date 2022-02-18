For five games now, more than two weeks, the Gophers women's basketball team had played better, harder while winning three of five games, building a modicum of momentum in the process.

It took four quarters for that to dissipate Thursday at Williams Arena.

Against the Big Ten's last-place team, its lowest-scoring team, the Gophers came out and played without energy, seemingly without purpose.

The result: A 79-61 loss to Rutgers (9-17 overall, 2-12 Big Ten).

A three-point second-quarter lead was erased by a 14-0 Rutgers run to end the first half that had Rutgers up 11. The Gophers (12-15, 5-10) never came closer than eight again.

Rutgers came into the game last in the conference in scoring (56) and 12th in shooting (39.7), last in three-point shooting and threes per game. They shot 30-for-62 and made seven three-pointers.

The Gophers? Their 61 points were tied for their second-lowest in Big Ten play. At one point in the second half, from mid-third quarter into the fourth, the team went 7 minutes, 39 seconds without hitting a field goal.

They made just nine shots in the second half.

Four of five Rutgers starters scored in double figures, led by Lasha Petree (20), Osh Brown (12) and Tyia Singleton (12).

Minnesota got 18 points from Deja Winters and 17 from Sara Scalia. But the Gophers, as a team, shot just 16-for-54 (29.6%)

The Gophers struggled to make shots, any shots, to start the first quarter. They were 3-for-13 start while falling behind 13-9 with four minutes left in the quarter.

Then two things happened: Rutgers stopped hitting shots, making just one of their final eight shots of the quarter. And: The Gophers finally made a couple. Winters hit two three-pointers in the final minute of the quarter — the first with 50 seconds left, the second from the corner with 12 seconds left — to push Minnesota into the lead, 15-13, entering the second quarter.

For a brief moment, the Gophers kept it going. After ending the first quarter on a 6-0 run, they opened the second quarter on a 5-2 run to go up 20-15 on Winters' three-pointer with 7:46 left in the half.

And then things went very, very bad.

The Gophers did not hit a field goal for the rest of the half. They scored just two points in the final 5:46 of the half, on two free throws by Scalia.

The Gophers made just two of 14 second-quarter shots. Those two free throws by Scalia put the Gophers up 22-19. Rutgers finished the half on a 14-0 run. That run included three turnovers by the Gophers the Scarlet Knights turned into six points in the run. It put Rutgers up 33-22 at the half after it outscored Minnesota 20-7 in the quarter. The Gophers' 22 points were their lowest first-half total of the season.

Gadiva Hubbard hit a three-pointer to start the second half, drawing the Gophers within eight. But that's as close as they got in the quarter, in which Minnesota was outscored 22-18. Rutgers stretched its lead to 55-40 entering the fourth. Minnesota didn't make a field goal over the final 5:16 of the third quarter.