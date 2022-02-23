GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. at Williams Arena

Radio: 96.7-FM; streamed on B1G+

Gophers update: Minnesota (12-16 overall, 5-11 Big Ten) is coming off a difficult week in which it lost at home to Rutgers and at Nebraska. With two games left in the regular season, the team is still fighting for a first-round bye in next week's Big Ten Conference tournament. That won't be decided until Sunday's game at Penn State. The Gophers get last-place Illinois on senior night. The Gophers are 1-3 vs. Illinois under coach Lindsay Whalen. G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures for 18 straight games, averaging 20.0 points in that stretch. F Kadi Sissoko is coming off a 14-point performance in Nebraska.

Illinois update: The Illini (6-17, 1-11) had their one conference victory vs. Wisconsin. Their 11 losses have come by an average of 19.8 points. They have lost nine in a row. Illinois is 12th in the Big Ten in shooting percentage (40.0) and scoring (64.3) and 13th in points allowed (73.9) and three-point shooting (31.2%). G Aaliyah Nye (12.3 points) is the only Illinois player averaging in double figures. F Kendall Bostic is averaging 6.8 points and 11.7 rebounds. Freshman G Adalia McKenzie, a former Park Center High School athlete, is averaging 8.9 points.