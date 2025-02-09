It had been too long since the Gophers women’s basketball team had won a game. Even longer since the last time they beat the Indiana Hoosiers.
Gophers women’s basketball ends two losing streaks with victory over Indiana
The Gophers had lost their previous three games and their previous seven meetings with the Hoosiers.
They got both jobs done in a 66-56 victory over Indiana at Williams Arena on Sunday.
The Gophers (19-6, 7-6 Big Ten) defended well, pounded the boards and pushed the ball inside while ending a three-game losing streak. The victory also ended a seven-game losing streak to Indiana (15-8, 7-5).
Amaya Battle had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Gophers. Ten of those points came in the second half, eight in the fourth quarter.
Sophie Hart scored 14 points with eight rebounds for the Gophers, who scored 30 points in the paint. Mallory Heyer (10 points 13 assists) had her second straight double-double and fourth of the season as Minnesota built a 43-25 rebounding edge.
For the Gophers, defense was the key.
Minnesota held Indiana under 40% shooting and held the Hoosiers’ leading scorer, Yarden Garzon, to six points on 2-for-9 shooting.
The defense was so good the Gophers won despite not hitting a field goal — they missed their last eight attempts — over the final 8:07 of the game while a 15-point lead dwindled to as little as six with 1:57 left to play. But the Gophers got enough stops and hit enough free throws to seal the victory.
Karoline Striplin led the Hoosiers with 12 points.
Four players scored as the Gophers took a 9-6 lead on Stewart’s three-pointer just 4:55 into the game.
The Gophers made just one field goal the rest of the quarter.
Instead, after a decent start, the Gophers finished the first quarter making five of 14 shots and turning the ball over four times. Indiana, meanwhile, rebounded from a slow start to hit five of six field goals as the Hoosiers ended the quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 17-13 lead into the second quarter.
Over the first 5 minutes of the second quarter the Gophers turned up the defensive pressure and hit a few shots. The result was a 12-5 start to the quarter that put Minnesota up 35-33 on Battle’s mid-range jumper with 4:05 left in the half.
Battle, who scored six points in the quarter, finished the half’s scoring, too, with a driving layup tht put the Gophers up 39-37 at halftime. That lead would have been bigger, but Indiana had a 10-2 edge on points off turnovers.
