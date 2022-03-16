GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PREVIEW

At Green Bay, Thursday 7 p.m.

Radio: 96.7-FM

TV: ESPN3

Gophers update: The Gophers went 5-5 over their final 10 games, earning their first WNIT bit since 2019, coach Lindsay Whalen's first season as the team's head coach. Gophers guard Sara Scalia, a second-team all-Big Ten Conference pick, has scored in double figures in 21 straight games, averaging 20.4 points and shooting 44.6% on three-pointers. F Kadi Sissoko has had double-doubles in her last two games, getting 18 points and 10 rebounds in the conference tournament loss to Northwestern.

Phoenix update: Green Bay is coached by Kevin Borseth, who has had an interesting career path. He coached at Green bay for nine seasons before leaving for Michigan, where he coached for five seasons through the spring of 2012, getting the Wolverines into the 2012 NCAA tournament. Then he resigned his position and returned to Green Bay. His overall record with the Phoenix is 454-131. Green Bay is 19-7 overall this season and went 14-4 in the Horizon League, losing in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Junior guard Hailey Oskey (12.5) is the only Phoenix player averaging in double figures.