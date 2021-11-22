Against an Oklahoma team that made them pay for nearly every mistake, the Gophers women's basketball team ended its stay at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island in the Bahamas with an 88-69 loss in the tournament's fifth-place game.

The Gophers (4-3) had their fate sealed when the Sooners (5-1) used a flurry of Gophers turnovers to fuel a 31-6 run to go up 24 points midway through the second quarter.

The Gophers had some push back. They answered that run with a 14-0 run of their own. Later, with Jasmine Powell leading the way, Minnesota pulled within 52-47 on Powell's three-pointer with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

But Oklahoma finished the third on an 8-2 run, then started the fourth 7-2 and a 15-4 run that put the Sooners up 16. The Gophers finished 1-2 in this tournament, with a 30-point loss to second-ranked Connecticut on Saturday and Monday's 19-point loss.

The Gophers got 18 points, four assists and six rebounds from Powell. Fellow guard Deja Winters, in her second straight start, also scored 18.

The rest of the team struggled. After hitting five three-pointers in each of their first two games in this tournament, Sara Scalia scored four points on 2-for-8 shooting. Katie Sissoko, bothered by foul trouble — she fouled out with 5:20 left in the game — scored just five.

Four Sooners players scored in double figures, led by Taylor Robertson, who hit five three-pointers and scored 19. Ana Llanusa scored 17. Madi Williams had 12.

The Sooners outrebounded the Gophers 51-31, and had a 14-2 edge on second-chance points and scored 26 points off 20 Gophers turnovers.

The first quarter got out of hand fairly quickly. Oklahoma scored the game's first seven points, the Gophers the next eight. But, from that point into the second quarter, Oklahoma went on a 31-6 run to take a 38-14 lead on Skylar Vann's put-back with 5:16 left in the half. That included a 15-0 run that started at the end of the first quarter and bled into the second.

But the Gophers rallied. Powell scored seven points in a 14-0 run that drew the Gophers within 10 on Powell's basket with 1:49 left in the half. After an Oklahoma free throw, Gadiva Hubbard was fouled and hit two free throws to make it a nine-point game. But two free throws by Robertson put Oklahoma up 11 at the half.

That lead grew to 16 early in the third quarter before a 14-4 Gophers run — Winters had five of them, two after a steal — brought the Gophers within six with 5:04 left in the quarter.

With 3:40 left in the quarter, the Gophers got within five on Powell's jumper.

But Minnesota went 1-for-3 with four turnovers while being outscored the rest of the quarter, pushing the Sooners' lead back to 11 entering the fourth.

