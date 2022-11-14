More from Star Tribune
Music
Review: Dave Matthews Band gets funky in triumphant concert at Target Center
It was DMB's first Twin Cities gig since Super Bowl eve in 2018 and Matthews sounded a football theme.
Vikings
Five extra points: Even an officiating error doesn't stop the Vikings
An NFL official said a Gabe Davis reception on the game-tying drive at the end of regulation should not have counted.
Wild
Sturm grateful for his time with Wild, and 'new chapter' in San Jose
The forward, traded by Minnesota last season and then signing with the Sharks in the offseason, scored a key goal Sunday in a victory over the Wild.
Gophers women's basketball beats Lehigh
The Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team beat Lehigh on a last second shot by Mara Braun.
Dave Matthews Band performs at Target Center
The Dave Matthews Band played Target Center on Sunday, November 13, 2022.