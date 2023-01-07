3 p.m. Sunday at Wisconsin • B1G Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) have lost two in a row, including an 83-71 loss to third-ranked and unbeaten Ohio State on Thursday in a home game they led by six entering the fourth quarter. The Gophers are 7-1 vs. Wisconsin under coach Lindsay Whalen, the lone loss coming at home in 2020. G Katie Borowicz had five steals Thursday, her third such game this season. ... C Rose Micheaux has scored in double figures in five consecutive games. ... The Gophers are getting 50.7 points per game from freshmen.

Wisconsin update: The Badgers (4-11, 0-4) have lost three in a row, including a 73-61 loss at Purdue last Sunday. The Badgers and the Gophers share two common opponents so far this season. The Badgers beat Wisconsin-Milwaukee by nine, the Gophers by 16. And both teams lost to Iowa: Wisconsin by 31, Minnesota by 23. ... Wisconsin is 12th in the Big Ten in scoring (68.3) and 14th in rebounds per game (33.0). ... The Badgers have five players averaging between 10.4 and 13.5 points, led by senior G Julie Pospisilova (13.5) and freshman G Maty Wilke (13.2). ... Wisconsin has four players from Minnesota: senior Sara Stapleton (Centennial) and freshmen Sacia Vanderpool (Byron), Ronnie Porter (St. Paul Como Park) and Savannah White (DeLaSalle).