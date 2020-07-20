Workouts for U women

The Gophers women’s basketball team will begin its summer practice schedule Monday. But they’ll do it carefully; practices will stress fundamentals while allowing for social distancing as much as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire team is on campus, including international player Kadi Sossoko (France) and Barbora Tomancova (Czeck Republic). All the players have been tested multiple times, and were initially quarantined upon their arrival on campus.

“We have a plan,’’ coach Lindsay Whalen said. “With this big of a group you have to be careful, watch where you’re going. We’ll take their temperature every day.’’

The Gophers will hold these practices through Aug. 28.

Kent Youngblood