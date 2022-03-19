GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

At South Dakota State, 2 p.m. in the WNIT second round

Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (15-17 overall) is coming off a come-from-behind 73-65 victory in Green Bay in a game they trailed by as many as nine in the second half. Key to the comeback: G Sara Scalia, who scored 17 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter – her fourth 30-point game of the season and her 22nd game in a row in double figures. During that streak she has averaged 21 points and is shooting 43% on three-pointers. F Kadi Sissoko had 18 points and 14 rebounds vs. Green Bay, her third straight double-double. G Gadiva Hubbard had 12 points in Green Bay. This is the seventh meeting between the teams, the first since 2014. The game features two of the better three-point shooting teams in the country. SDSU led the nation in three-point shooting percentage (38.9) and was third in overall shooting (47.9). They made 268 of 689 threes. The Gophers made 269 of 710 threes (37.9%).

South Dakota State update: The Jackrabbits (24-9) won a share of the Summit League regular-season title along with South Dakota, then lost to South Dakota in the conference tournament championship game, edging them out of the NCAA tournament. The Jackrabbits have won 21 of their last 23 games and had six players win all-Summit League honors, including coach of the year Aaron Johnston. Both Myah Selland (first team) and Paige Meyer (second team) won all-conference honors. Selland, a forward, averages 13.6 points and shoots 51.4%. Meyer, who attended Mankato Loyola High School, averages 10.4 points and 4.1 assists. Four South Dakota State players average in double figures, and seven average seven points a game or better. The Jackrabbits were first in the Summit League in scoring (74.8), field goal percentage (47.9) and three-point percentage (38.9). They were second in scoring defense (58 points per game) and field goal defense (38.4) .

—Kent Youngblood