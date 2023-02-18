Not a lot went according to plan for the Gophers women's basketball team at Northwestern on Saturday.

Northwestern entered the game as the Big Ten's lowest-scoring team, but they breezed to a 76-62 victory over the Gophers in a game in Evanston, Ill., they led by as many as 18 in the second half.

Northwestern's 76 points was their second-highest total in a Big Ten game. The Wildcats entered as the conference's worst-shooting team, but they shot nearly 46%.

The last-place Wildcats (9-18, 2-14 Big Ten) doubled their conference win total with a stunningly easy victory over the Gophers (10-17, 3-13), just days after the Gophers had appeared to take a step with a victory over Nebraska.

Caileigh Walsh led Northwestern with 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Paige Mott scored 15.

The Gophers got 12 points from Mara Braun and 11 from Katie Borowicz.

As has been the case much of the season, the turnovers told the story.

After limiting their turnovers to nine in the victory over Nebraska, the Gophers committed 25 turnovers, which Northwestern turned into a 25-8 edge in points off turnovers.

Seven Minnesota players had three or more turnovers. The Gophers turned the ball over 14 times while being out-scored 41-29 in the second half. Northwestern had 18 steals, with Hailey Weaver leading the way with six.

