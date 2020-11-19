Series preview: Gophers women vs. Ohio State

3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ridder Arena * Stream: BTN-Plus

Gophers at a glance: Fourth-ranked Minnesota (27-6-3, 17-5-2 WCHA in 2019-20) faces the fifth-ranked Buckeyes in a repeat of a matchup that was slated for the NCAA tournament quarterfinals last March. The Gophers and Ohio State are quite familiar with each other, with the Buckeyes winning three of five matchups last season, including a 4-3 overtime triumph by the Buckeyes in the WCHA tournament semifinals. … With Sydney Scobee graduated, the Gophers turn to graduate transfer Lauren Bench, who started three seasons for Bemidji State. … Saturday’s game will mark the debut of the Gophers class of freshmen that is ranked No. 1 nationally by NeutralZone.net. Headlining the class are top-ranked forward Abbey Murphy of Chicago Mission and defenseman Maggie Nicholson of Minnetonka, the No. 3-ranked recruit. Also in that freshman group are Addie Burton, a forward from Blake ranked No. 7; Anne Cherkowski, a forward from Kelowna, British Columbia, ranked No. 11; Blake forward Audrey Wethington, ranked No. 12; Chicago Mission defenseman Josey Dunne; and Edina forward Tella Jungels.

Buckeyes at a glance: Ohio State (24-8-6, 13-6-5 WCHA in 2019-20) is the defending WCHA tournament champion, posting overtime wins over the Gophers and top-ranked Wisconsin (1-0) at Ridder Arena. Though picked third behind Wisconsin and Minnesota in the WCHA preseason coaches poll, the Buckeyes boast two first-team preseason all-conference selections in forward Emma Maltais and goalie Andrea Braendli. Maltais ranked sixth nationally with 59 points on 19 goals and 40 assists, while Braendli went 20-5-5 with a 1.89 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. … Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall was a two-time All-America player for the Gophers and won one national title as a player and four as an assistant coach for Minnesota.

Randy Johnson