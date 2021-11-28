NASHVILLE – The No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team lost to No. 8 Colgate 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in the championship game of the Smashville Showcase. The result ended Minnesota's winning streak at 11 games.

Kalty Kaltounkova, a sophomore forward from Vlasim, Czech Republic, scored both goals for the Raiders (15-4-1). Her first goal at 13 minutes, 16 seconds of the middle period tied the scored at 1-1 and her 13th goal of the season with 2:32 left in the same period was the eventual winner.

Junior defenseman Madeline Wethington had the Gophers' goal, at 9:33 of the second on a power play.

Each team had two power plays in the scoreless first period. Minnesota's two overlapped, so the Gophers had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:07 but couldn't score.

Hannah Murphy of the Raiders made 28 saves, freshman Skylar Vetter 22 for the Gophers.

This was the third meeting between these teams this season. The Gophers (12-3) swept then-No. 3 Colgate 5-3 and 3-2 on Oct. 22-23 in Hamilton, N.Y.

