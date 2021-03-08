WCHA coaches on Saturday said they believed their conference was strong enough to merit four of the eight spots in the NCAA women's hockey tournament field.

The selection committee on Sunday night revealed that it didn't agree — and the team that got left out was the Gophers.

The six-time champion Gophers were left out of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007, after their name wasn't included the eight-team field was announced.

The Gophers (11-8-1) finished fourth in the WCHA behind Wisconsin, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth. Wisconsin received the No. 2 overall seed behind Northeastern, while Ohio State is the third seed and UMD the fifth. The final at-large bid went to No. 7 seed Providence.

The Gophers missed the tournament only two other times. They missed the inaugural tournament in 2001, when it was only four teams, and they also missed the 2007 tournament, when they went 23-12-1 in the final season for coach Laura Halldorson. She was replaced by Brad Frost the following season, and since then the Gophers had made every tournament since, winning four times. They made the field last year, but the tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

WCHA championship

Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 2 (OT): Lacey Eden scored 42 seconds into overtime and the Badgers earned their league-best ninth WCHA Final Faceoff championship by beating the Buckeyes at Ridder Arena.

Eden also assisted on Daryl Watts' two regulation goals for Wisconsin, which lost to Ohio State 1-0 in overtime in last year's championship game.

Sophie Jacques scored the tying goal midway through the third period for Ohio State.