MADISON, Wis. - Nine seconds.

That's all it took for the Gophers to regain the lead.

After No. 1 Wisconsin had rallied to tie the score, Catie Skaja scored an unassisted goal at 5 minutes, 7 seconds of the third period which ultimately gave the No. 5 Gophers a 3-2 victory over the previously unbeaten Badgers.

It was the second game-winner and sixth goal of the season for Skaja, a senior who played for New Prague in high school.

Minnesota (13-4, 8-3 WCHA) took a 2-0 lead in the opening period when Taylor Heise scored early (0:27) and Emily Oden late (18:47) in the period.

Wisconsin cut that lead in half on Casey O'Brien's goal in the sixth minute of the second period. And then the Badgers (15-1-1, 11-1-1) tied the score on Maddie Wheeler's goal at 4:58 of the third.

Lauren Bench made 31 saves for the Gophers in their biggest win of the season. Kennedy Blair had 24 stops for Wisconsin.

The Badgers were averaging five goals per game — the second opened this season with 12 straight wins until a 0-0 tie with Bemidji State.

But Heise, an assistant captain, got Minnesota off to a good start with her first-minute goal and continued her own hot streak.

She had eight goals and eight assists in six games in November and earlier this week was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's national player of the month.

Led by Heise, Minnesota came in averaging 4.25 goals a game — the fourth most.

But this night the Gophers only needed three.