Gophers women’s golf coach Michele Redman on Thursday announced that she will retire in January, and Athletic Director Mark Coyle said the U will conduct a national search for her replacement.

Redman has coached the Gophers since 2011 after playing 20 years on the LPGA Tour.

She cited a desire to travel less and be home more.

“My decision was easy, but telling the student-athletes was difficult,” she said in the news release. “We have great students and I am going to miss coaching them and watching them compete at the highest level of collegiate golf. However, I know they are in good hands with this administration and the resources they have.”

Redman was one of seven Gophers coaches who have a “program elimination” clause written into her contract, spelling out what happens to their employment terms if the University cuts their program. Last month, Coyle proposed cutting men’s tennis, men’s gymnastics and men’s track and field for financial and Title IX compliance reasons, pending Friday’s vote by the Board of Regents.

Coyle congratulated Redman on her retirement and praised her work as coach, including the fundraising for the John W. Mooty Golf Facility, which opened in 2019.

“We will soon begin a national search for our next coach, and I am excited to share everything that Minnesota has to offer with potential candidates,” Coyle said in the news release.