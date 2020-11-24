GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Home games in CAPS. Tipoff times and TV/streaming coverage will be announced at later dates.

December

Dec. 2 EASTERN ILLINOIS 11 am

Dec. 6 DRAKE 2 pm

Dec. 9 MICHIGAN ST. TBA

Dec. 14 at Northwestern TBA

Dec. 23 INDIANA TBA

January

Jan. 3 at Wisconsin TBA

Jan. 6 at Iowa TBA

Jan. 10 PENN STATE TBA

Jan. 14 MARYLAND TBA

Jan. 19 at Nebraska TBA

Jan. 25 at Penn State TBA

Jan. 28 PURDUE TBA

Jan. 31 IOWA TBA

February

Feb. 4 at Michigan TBA

Feb. 7 at Ohio State TBA

Feb. 10 ILLINOIS TBA

Feb. 14 WISCONSIN TBA

Feb. 17 at Rutgers TBA

Feb. 20 at Maryland TBA

Feb. 24 NEBRASKA TBA

Feb. 28 MICHIGAN TBA

March

March 5-6 at Illinois TBA