GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Home games in CAPS. Tipoff times and TV/streaming coverage will be announced at later dates.
December
Dec. 2 EASTERN ILLINOIS 11 am
Dec. 6 DRAKE 2 pm
Dec. 9 MICHIGAN ST. TBA
Dec. 14 at Northwestern TBA
Dec. 23 INDIANA TBA
January
Jan. 3 at Wisconsin TBA
Jan. 6 at Iowa TBA
Jan. 10 PENN STATE TBA
Jan. 14 MARYLAND TBA
Jan. 19 at Nebraska TBA
Jan. 25 at Penn State TBA
Jan. 28 PURDUE TBA
Jan. 31 IOWA TBA
February
Feb. 4 at Michigan TBA
Feb. 7 at Ohio State TBA
Feb. 10 ILLINOIS TBA
Feb. 14 WISCONSIN TBA
Feb. 17 at Rutgers TBA
Feb. 20 at Maryland TBA
Feb. 24 NEBRASKA TBA
Feb. 28 MICHIGAN TBA
March
March 5-6 at Illinois TBA
