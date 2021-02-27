The Gophers women's basketball home game with Michigan on Sunday — the team's home finale — has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Gophers program, the school announced Saturday morning.

Due to the limited time remaining in the regular season, the game will not be made up, instead declared a no-contest. In a release from the team, the decision was mutually agreed upon by both teams.

This means both games between the two teams this season were canceled because of COVID-19. The game scheduled to be played at Michigan Feb. 4 was postponed — and, ultimately, canceled — because of virus issues within the Michigan Program.

The Gophers regular-season finale at Illinois scheduled for Friday is still on, for now. That tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The pandemic has affected nearly every team this season, including the Gophers. The team was forced to pause activities for a time in November because of the virus. That plus injuries on the team limited the Gophers to seven healthy players for its Dec. 2 season opener against Eastern Illinois, and to eight players for its game against Drake Dec. 6.